Conduct medical admission with Class 12 marks: DMK president Stalin to PM Modi

In his letter, Stalin recalled that the State Assembly had unanimously passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 twice, first in 2021 and again in 2022 after it was returned by the Governor, seeking exemption from NEET and restoration of the State's earlier admission system based on normalised Class 12 marks.

He said the legislation was enacted after extensive consultations and was backed by evidence showing the adverse impact of NEET on poor, rural, government school and socially marginalised students in Tamil Nadu.

According to Stalin, the Bill aimed to preserve Tamil Nadu's long-standing social justice model in medical admissions, which had ensured wider representation for backward communities and strengthened the State's public healthcare system.