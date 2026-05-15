Conduct medical admission with Class 12 marks: DMK president Stalin to PM Modi

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of the cancellation of the May 3 NEET exam, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Union government to allow states to admit students based on Class 12 marks this year.
In his letter, Stalin recalled that the State Assembly had unanimously passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 twice, first in 2021 and again in 2022 after it was returned by the Governor, seeking exemption from NEET and restoration of the State's earlier admission system based on normalised Class 12 marks.
He said the legislation was enacted after extensive consultations and was backed by evidence showing the adverse impact of NEET on poor, rural, government school and socially marginalised students in Tamil Nadu.
According to Stalin, the Bill aimed to preserve Tamil Nadu's long-standing social justice model in medical admissions, which had ensured wider representation for backward communities and strengthened the State's public healthcare system.
However, despite being passed by the elected State Legislature, the Bill remained pending for Presidential assent for nearly three years before assent was withheld in April 2025.
"The decision caused widespread disappointment among students, parents and educators, " Stalin said, adding that the State government had already moved the Supreme Court against the withholding of assent.
Reiterating his demand for the abolition of NEET, Stalin said extraordinary measures were necessary for the 2026-27 academic year in view of the alleged nationwide question paper leak and cancellation of the examination.
He argued that conducting NEET again would impose additional mental stress and uncertainty on students.
Instead, Stalin urged the Union government to permit admissions to medical and dental courses based on marks obtained in qualifying examinations for the current academic year.
Since Parliament is not in session, Stalin requested the Centre to promulgate an Ordinance under Article 123 of the Constitution to temporarily amend Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, for the academic year 2026-27.
He said such an ordinance would provide immediate relief to lakhs of students, reduce anxiety caused by re-examinations and ensure that students do not lose an academic year due to "institutional failures".
Stalin said the request was made without prejudice to Tamil Nadu's long-standing demand for the complete abolition of NEET and restoration of State autonomy in medical admissions.