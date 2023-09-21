Begin typing your search...

'Conduct exams in Kalasalingam College,' HC directs NCTE

A division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy after hearing a petition said the students were not responsible for the withdrawal of recognition.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Sep 2023 9:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-20 21:46:02.0  )
Conduct exams in Kalasalingam College, HC directs NCTE
X

Madurai bench of Madras High Court (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the NCTE to conduct special examinations for students, who studied courses in Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Education at Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district during the academic year 2021-22 when its recognition and affilitation were withdrawn following some violations.

A division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy after hearing a petition said the students were not responsible for the withdrawal of recognition.

However, the college later got its recognition. Therefore, a total of hundred students, who joined in 2021-22, should be allowed to take four semester exams, which should be conducted within three months and declare results within two months. The case was disposed of.

Madras High CourtMadurai benchMadras HCHigh courtNCTEspecial examinationsArulmigu Kalasalingam CollegeaffilitationCollege recognitionKalasalingam College
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X