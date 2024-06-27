Conduct election to Egmore Court Advocate's Association, Madras HC directs Bar Council

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to appoint election commissioner to conduct election to the Egmore Court Advocate's Association (ECAA) and also directed the police to provide protection to conduct the election.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice C Kumarappan wrote that the entire election process and declaration of results must be done on or before August 30.

The bench while hearing a case challenging certain proceedings of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the members of ECAA and advocates brought notice to the Court that, despite the term of the elected office bearers of ECAA has expired long back, they couldn't conduct the election as the petition impeding the process.

After the submission the bench directed to conduct the election as the democratic process of election must be conducted without causing any undue delay.

The Bar Council is bound to take responsibility for conducting peaceful elections in recognised associations, wrote the bench.

In the event of any unruly behavior of the members of the Bar Association or any unlawful or illegal activities, the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is bound to initiate appropriate disciplinary action against the advocates, involving in such activities, read the judgment.

The bench also directed the Bar Council to submit a compliance report in the Court, by conducting the election.