Conduct counselling for statistics post: PMK urges TNPSC

CHENNAI: While condemning Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for delaying recruitment process, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the Commission to conduct counselling for vacant posts in government departments.

"Despite results of statistics exams being released five months ago, counselling to the selected candidates is yet to be conducted. The exams were conducted in January last year and results should have been released in March. Counselling should have been conducted in April. But results were released only in August, " the senior leader said in a statement.

He alleged that the Commission is not clarifying the reason to the candidates, who are awaiting the appointment. Indifference of the TNPSC is the reason for not completing the recruitment process even after 16 months.

"The candidates are in mental agony. To end their sufferings, the TNPSC should immediately release the schedule for the counselling. The counselling should be conducted within a month and appointment orders should be issued, " he urged.