Conduct caste census immediately, PMK tells Vijay govt

In a statement, Anbumani praised the CM for signing files to establish a special task force to curb crimes against women and separate police units to eliminate the spread of narcotics across Tamil Nadu.

However, he also stressed the need for an immediate caste census, referring to it as a “social justice survey”. He warned that TN’s existing 69% reservation policy was under threat due to the absence of updated caste-based data, despite directions from the Supreme Court.

“The identity of TN’s social justice model lies in the 69% reservation system. To protect it legally, a caste survey is essential,” he said. “TVK’s election manifesto had promised a caste-based survey to ensure proportionate representation for all communities.”