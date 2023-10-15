Concrete stretch on T’malai mada streets a marvel: Collector

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The laying of the Rs 15 crore concrete road on the 1-kilometre stretch of ‘mada’ streets in Tiruvannamalai town has turned out to be an engineering marvel, according to Collector B Murugesh

This is the stretch on which the five temple cars are to run on the seventh day of the ensuing Karthigai Deepam.

“Once completed the entire stretch will have an electrifying atmosphere as we also plan to install antique lamps – purchased at a cost of Rs 50 lakh -- on this stretch. It will result in a sublime atmosphere during the festive season especially at night when the lamps are lit,” the Collector added.

The work gathered pace following the personal interest shown by PWD Minister EV Velu. Though initially there were complaints of lack of cooperation by some departments, they were ironed out with the intervention of the Minister.

But for the Collector, the concrete road once completed will be a marvel as a technique not usually used is being followed with special equipment being brought from Indore.

“We have ensured that the road has three layers, a DLC (dry lean concrete) layer followed by a concrete layer on top on which paver blocks will be fitted. We have also ensured that sewage and drinking water lines are provided below road level through special trenches which will also carry EB land telephone lines,” he said.

Asked about work progress he said, “500 metres of the 1km stretch planned have been completed while in the remaining portion, the bottom two layers have been completed.”

Asked if work would be completed in time for the ‘Deepam’ he said, “As per schedule, the work should be completed by October end.”

Meanwhile, work on refurbishing the five temple chariots is gathering pace in the town. All chariots are being checked for stability, condition of the wheels, and the superstructures in addition to being given fresh coats of paint.

“All chariots are provided round-the-clock armed police protection,” a temple official revealed.