Concept 234x77 to improve infra in all schools: Minister

TIRUCHY: We have created a concept of 234x77 through which, all the schools across the 234 Assembly segments will be inspected with as many as 77 branches of school education department, in an effort to augment facilities that are immediately needed for these institutions, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday.

Distributing Dr SR Aranganathan Award for the Best Library in Mayiladuthurai district organised by the Directorate of Public Library, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the concept of 234x77 has been moduled to ensure proper and adequate facilities in all the schools across the state with a detailed field inspection.

“The school education department has been related to as many as 77 branches and each Assembly segment is being inspected under the concept. We have seen a middle school in one Assembly segment, a primary school in the other and the department offices in yet another constituency and the inspection will ascertain the requirement of each assembly constitutency in association with the school education department. Such a state-wide massive execise will help us ensure fulfilment of those requirement,” the Minister said.

Stating that the inspection has been conducted in as many as 92 Assembly segments so far, the Minister said that the visits would also encourage students in cultivating reading habits. “Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced several schemes to improve and encourage the reading skills among students,” he said.

Pointing out that Kalaignar Centenary Library stands tall among its ilk, he said that the Chief Minister has a plan to make reading as a movement among the people, particularly among students.

He handed over the best library awards to as many as 59 libraries and their librarians.

Minister Siva V Meyyanathan and officials were also present.