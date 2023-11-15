Computer Science most preferred course by Indian students in US

CHENNAI: Computer Science is the most preferred course for Indian students studying in the United States followed by engineering programmes, new data with the US consulate, Chennai revealed on Monday.

United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) regional officer Maya Sundararajan said that of the total, 41.2% of Indian students choose Computer Science courses at Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) levels in the US. She said engineering programmes in the US are the second preferred choice with a total of 26.9% of students studying that course. Though the number of students was not disclosed, Maya said a total of 11.6% of Indian students wanted to study management courses in the US.

“Life Science course and Health accounts to 5.6% and 2.5% respectively”, she added. She said even at the international level, Computer Science and Engineering is the most preferred course in the US. When asked which places in the US were most preferred by Indian students, the official said Texas, California, and New York were the priority states for Indian students to pursue both UG and PG courses there.

Stating that USIEF engages institutions of higher education in the US and in India to help foster and enhance linkages between them, she advised the students to choose only accredited universities.

US Consul General in Chennai, Christopher W Hodges said that graduate students in India, who come for higher studies in the US, were focusing more on research.

“It is great to see the trajectory in the increase of Indian students studying in the US,” he added.

Stressing the need for the linkage between the industry and education, he said this would help the students in higher education get practical experience provided by the companies.

Pointing out that cooperation between the US and India has reached the next level, he said many institutions including the Indian Institute of Technology have ties with universities in the US, which would help student exchange programmes.