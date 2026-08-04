Computer Science dominates first round of TNEA counselling

The first round of counselling concluded with 26,867 students securing seats, of whom 15,527 opted for CSE, accounting for more than half of the total allotments.

Among the core engineering disciplines, Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) was the next most preferred course, attracting 5,486 students. It was followed by Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) with 1,324 students, Mechanical Engineering with 1,110, and Civil Engineering with 702.

The preference for CSE was equally evident among the State’s top rank holders. Of the top 100 students in the engineering admissions rank list, 73 chose CSE, 26 opted for ECE, and only one selected Mechanical Engineering.

Educationists attribute the trend to the perception that Computer Science offers better placement opportunities and higher starting salaries than traditional engineering disciplines. Speaking to DT Next, educationist R Ashwin said that the overwhelming preference for CSE was not an entirely healthy trend.

“Students and parents are largely driven by immediate placement prospects. However, they should also consider core engineering branches, as manufacturing, infrastructure and other industrial sectors are expected to generate significant employment opportunities in the coming years,” he said.

The first round also witnessed a clear preference for private self-financing autonomous engineering colleges, reflecting students’ inclination towards institutions with established placement records.



More than 2% of eligible candidates did not participate in the first round of counselling. Officials believe many of them may have opted for MBBS and other medical courses instead.