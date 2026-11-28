Wilson, who is also the convenor of the All India Federation for Social Justice (AIFSJ), emphasised that communities which are not counted cannot receive their rightful share in education, employment, political representation and policymaking.

Chairing a seminar here on caste census with the theme 'Count us to empower us' on the occasion of the birthday of DMK leader and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday, Wilson welcomed the inclusion of caste enumeration in Census 2027.

He stressed the need for transparency, comprehensive data collection and time-bound publication of the findings.