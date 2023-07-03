Complete ongoing roads, bridge works before NE monsoon: Stalin to officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday instructed the State bureaucrats to ensure that all ongoing road and bridge works were completed before the onset of Northeast monsoon.

Addressing bureaucrats during a review of Highways and Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Stalin referred to the inconveniences faced by the people owing to ongoing bridge and road works, and said that the people are well aware that such inconveniences are only temporary.

"However, unnecessary delay in completing such works would cause additional inconvenience to the people. Hence, you must complete the works in due time keeping in mind the disrepute it could cause to the government," he added.



Remarking that required funds have been allotted for earlier reviewed works and it was comforting to learn that the funds were not the cause of project delay, the CM said that it is obvious that land acquisition and lack of coordination among the departments were the cause of project delay.

"I request the Chief Secretary to hold discussion with concerned department secretaries and resolve it. Complete all pending road and bridge works before theonset of Northeast monsoon. I am confident that you would complete the works within the time frame set in the review," the CM added.





Investment pouring in since regime change

Claiming that multi-national firms were showing interest in setting up shop in Tamil Nadu owing to the special attention paid by the State government to developing industrial infrastructure, the CM said that though the government faces many challenges like land acquisition, transport, export facilities and infrastructure to create a conducive climate for industries, they have been working with dedication and focusing especially on the challenges to enable MNCs to invest in Tamil Nadu.

"Investments have been pouring in during the last couple of years. While assurances have been secured for investment to the tune of US $5 billion, media has been penning editorials suggesting that the State would realize its desired industrial investment. All this is possible only due to your cooperation," the CM said, adding that roads and bridges are inevitably important for the welfare and overall growth of the State.

State Highways Minister EV Velu, State Municipal Administration Department KN Nehru, State Sports cum Special Project Implementation Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, State Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and officials took part in the meeting.