Complete drainage works, restoring of waterbodies before monsoon: TN Chief Secy tells officials

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu N Muruganandam, on Friday, inspected the drainage works and waterbodies restoration works being carried out in north Chennai by the Greater Chennai Corporation, Water Resources Department and Highways Department, ahead of the northeast monsoon.

He visited many locations, including the site of an approach canal and a water tank being constructed at a cost of Rs 5.20 crore in Ward 61, Poonamallee High Road, near the Gandhi Irwin Bridge railway track.

After instructing officials to complete the work by the end of September, he also visited the Dr Ambedkar Government Higher Secondary School and inquired about the student enrolment and teacher strength.

He inspected the basic infrastructure facilities of the school and advised the headmaster to increase enrolment.

Later, he visited a pumping station and other structures that are being built at a cost of Rs 17.57 crore in Ward 77, in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, to drain rainwater into the Buckingham Canal.

He inquired about the functioning of the pumping station and advised officials to monitor its operations during the rainy season and take special measures to drain rainwater using motor pumps.

Then, he visited the site of a rainwater drainage system that’s being integrated with the existing system in Ward 73, Stephenson Road.

He inspected the functioning of a rainwater tank built at a cost of Rs 2.65 crore in the northern and southern parts of the area. He advised officials to take measures to prevent waterlogging.

The CS inspected the railway flyover being constructed at a cost of Rs 226.55 crore over the Ganesapuram tunnel under Wards 45 and 71 in Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and directed officials to complete the bridge work by end of March 2025 and the drainage works by end of next month.

He inspected a 3,050-metre-long Thanikasalam Nagar overflow canal, constructed at a cost of Rs 91.36 crore. The work of upgrading it into a closed-form canal by widening it began last year in August. The GCC officials were advised to keep motor pumps for rainwater discharge.