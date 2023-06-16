Complete all pending projects in 5 months: Stalin urges officials

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the officials to complete all the pending projects within four or five months.

Addressing the officials in a review meeting of Iconic Projects held in the Secretariat, the Chief Minister directed the officials to approach the projects with proper planning and guidance.

"You have an opportunity of four to five months to expedite your plans. So if you approach projects with proper planning and proper guidance. It is certain that the coming four to five months will turn out to be strong periods laying the foundation for the golden age of development of the State. I request the concerned departmental secretaries to expedite the necessary financial assistance and coordination of other departments to complete the projects that we have discussed as projects that need attention. I would like to reiterate your request to ensure that these projects are started and made available to the public on the days you have promised to hold the inauguration ceremony after the completion of the works. Therefore, when I meet you in a similar study meeting two months from now, I leave you at this level with the firm hope that most of the projects discussed will have made great progress and will be brought to public use," he said.

Further, the Chief Minister said that today our state has achieved excellent development at the national level.

"Our goal is not only to be ranked number one at the national level but also at the international level. Coordination of various departments is very important for the success of a project. If these pending projects are not completed soon then their progress will be greatly affected by natural hazards like monsoon which is nearing us. Although it is thought that it can be taken care of after the monsoon is over, the progress of the work is highly affected by situations like the Code of Conduct for the upcoming parliamentary polls," he added.

Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, Muthusamy, MP Samynathan, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Ma Subramanian, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were present at the review meeting of 11 departments.