Complaint number on liquor bottles soon to check overpricing, says Muthusamy

COIMBATORE: Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy on Monday warns of action, including suspension from service, if liquor is sold at a higher price in Tasmac shops. The Minister also plans to introduce a complaint number on the bottles to report the menace.



Addressing reporters in Erode, the Minister said immediate action will be taken on complaints of irregularities in Tasmac.



“Those selling liquor at additional price are fined and transferred. In case of repeated complaints, then the violator will be placed under suspension,” Muthusamy said.



Claiming that there is nothing unusual with opposition parties raking up the Tasmac issue, Muthusamy said all their accusations should not be taken as truth. “There may be some wrong doings, but the opposition parties are trying to make a false campaign that such things are happening everywhere,” he said.



The Minister said that he had been going on inspections at Tasmac outlets not to push up sales, but to sort out the issues. Regarding reducing the time of liquor sale, Muthusamy said several cases are pending in court.



“Therefore, a decision will be taken after studying the issues that arise while reducing the timing of the liquor outlets. It is not something to feel pride, if liquor sales increase. Our intention is only to bring down liquor sales,” he added.



The Minister also said that a complaint number will be printed on the liquor bottle for people to report, if they are sold at a higher price.

