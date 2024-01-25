Complaint filed against Vellore cop in chit scheme fraud

VELLORE: Man operating a monthly chit fund scheme files a complaint against a constable attached to the Latheri police station in Vellore for money fraud on Wednesday.

At the weekly police grievances day meeting, R Thennarasu (60) handed over a petition which stated that first grad constable Venketesan of the Latheri police station joined a monthly chit scheme for a total of Rs 5.55 lakh.

He said in the petition that Venketesan had paid two installments after which he successfully bid for the chit amount. He then refused to pay the remaining installments after getting Rs 2.50 lakh. The cop had also abused the victim when he urged him to pay the pending dues.

The cop had threatened the victim that his relative was a vigilance SP and that he would not pay the dues. The victim, citing mental agony, pleaded for action against the constable.