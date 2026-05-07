Complaint filed against TVK MLA-elect Vijay Thamu over sword cake-cutting video

CHENNAI: A complaint has been filed against Vijay Thamu after a video showing him cutting a birthday cake with a sword went viral on social media.
The incident took place during a birthday celebration held by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA-elect from Royapuram, who recently won the Assembly election from the constituency.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vijay Thamu celebrated both his birthday and election victory with party cadres and supporters. During the event, supporters presented him with a ceremonial sword measuring around two feet in length. He later used the sword to cut the cake as supporters cheered around him.
The video has since sparked criticism online, with complaints reportedly being sent to the Chennai Police Commissioner's office and the DGP's office seeking action against him.
Police had earlier warned against cake-cutting using dangerous weapons after several similar videos involving youngsters and social media reels surfaced online.
The controversy comes even as Vijay Thamu was praised by supporters for responding to a late-night fire accident in Royapuram. According to reports, he rushed to the spot around 1 am and coordinated with fire service, police and electricity board officials after a car caught fire in the area.
Supporters claimed his quick intervention helped prevent further damage and alleged that the sword cake-cutting video was being circulated to divert attention from his response during the fire incident.
An auto driver and district secretary of TVK, Vijay Thamu secured 59,091 votes in Royapuram, defeating A Subair Khan by around 14,000 votes. D Jayakumar finished third in the constituency.