Complaint filed against TVK MLA-elect Vijay Thamu over sword cake-cutting video

The incident took place during a birthday celebration held by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA-elect from Royapuram, who recently won the Assembly election from the constituency.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vijay Thamu celebrated both his birthday and election victory with party cadres and supporters. During the event, supporters presented him with a ceremonial sword measuring around two feet in length. He later used the sword to cut the cake as supporters cheered around him.

The video has since sparked criticism online, with complaints reportedly being sent to the Chennai Police Commissioner's office and the DGP's office seeking action against him.