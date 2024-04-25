Complaint against Manickam Tagore is in consideration, says ECI in Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) submitted before the Madras High Court that decision will be taken to the complaint seeking to debar or disqualify Manickam Tagore, the Virudhunagar Parliament constituency candidate of Congress party.

A division bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard a petition moved by Sasikumar, BJP Madurai West president , seeking debar or disqualification of Manickam Tagore from the Parliament election.

The counsel representing ECI submitted that the representation given by the petitioner has already in consideration and a decision will be taken in a week.

After the submission the bench disposed of the petition.

The petitioner contended that Manickam Tagore violated the election model code of conduct by distributing money and guarantee cards to the voters with the list of benefits that they would receive after the polls without proper voters would get if he was elected without any proper authorization. Hence the petitioner sought to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disqualify Manickam Tagore.

It was also submitted that a case has been registered in Virudhunagar regarding the distribution of the guarantee cards. However no action has been taken against Manickam Tagore, said the petitioner.