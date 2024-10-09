Complaint against AIADMK functionary for remarks against Udhayanidhi

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy DMK IT wing members lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police against an AIADMK functionary from Srirangam for spreading disgusting comments against Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on social media.

According to the Tiruchy Central District DMK IT Wing Coordinator AK Arun, he happened to watch a video of someone spreading vicious comments. Upon inquiry, the person was identified as Sakthivel, an AIADMK functionary from Anthanallur Union in Srirangam. The DMK IT wing appealed for an action against Sakthivel. The police received the complaint and assured of filing a case, said Arun.