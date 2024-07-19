Compensate for wedding photography service lapse, Thoothukudi lensman told

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a photographer to pay a compensation of

Rs 60,000 to a complainant due to deficiency in service, sources said on Thursday.

Earlier, Sambasiva Murthy of Christianagaram, Udangudi, paid a sum of money in advance to the photographer, who belongs to Madurai, for taking photographs and videos on the occasions of betrothal and wedding.

The complainant then paid the amount partly at regular intervals. At one stage, the photographer demanded Murthy to pay the full amount and only on such condition, the ceremonial photographs and video content would be delivered.

Though Murthy managed to pay the full amount as demanded he received only photographs and not the video. Murthy got frustrated as the photos were of poor quality.

He then took the issue to the legal body and subsequently, a legal notice was issued seeking action and even then, there was no response.

Meanwhile, president of the commission Thiruneela Prasad, and members A Sankar and Namatchivayam directed the photographer to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for causing deficiency in service and mental agony.

The complainant was also entitled to a sum of Rs10,000 as cost from the opposite party towards the cost of expenses within a period of two months from the date of receipt of the order.