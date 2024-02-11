‘Compensate Cyclone Phyan victims’ kin’

MADURAI: International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) has urged the government to pay adequate compensation to families of the victims of Cyclone Phyan, which hit the Arabian Sea on November 10, 2009, killing 8 fishermen engaged in deep sea fishing.

On the fateful day, eight fishermen of Thoothoor region of Kanniyakumari district, drowned at sea.

The victims were Mariya Rajan, Dasan , Romance, John Cletus, Anish, Stalin, Jimmy Kuttan, and Sesadimai.

“The State government in 2009 had assured the aggrieved families of the victims all assistance,” Justin Antony, president, INFIDET said on Saturday. The INFIDET has also submitted requests seeking compensation of Rs 20 lakh and permanent jobs to a family member of each of the victims as given to the victims of the Ockhi cyclone in 2017.

The demand was represented several times to CM Stalin, Ministers Anitha R Radhakrishnan, T Mano Thangaraj, and also to the District Administration, he said.