Compensate client for not appearing as witness: Court

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Consumer Court on Thursday directed a private detective agency owner to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation for refusing to appear in court as witness in a case in 2020.

The complainant Sriram Nandakumar, a resident of Thuraipakkam, had approached a private detective agency in Chennai for a personal issue. The agency collected evidence within five days and handed it over to the client. Following this, Nandakumar filed a case in the Alandur Judicial Magistrate Court, along with the evidence.

The court asked the owner of the detective agency to appear as a witness in the case. However, the owner of the agency demanded Rs 2 lakh from Nandakumar to appear in court.

Infuriated by this, the complainant filed a case in the court which came up for hearing on Thursday in which the judge asked the agency owner to appear as witness in Nandakumar’s case and pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation for causing mental trauma to the latter.

The court also directed Nandakumar to pay for all the expenses that the agency owner would incur to appear for the case.