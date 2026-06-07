Commuters stuck for hours as weekend traffic chokes GST Road near Singaperumal Koil

Weekend becomes chaotic for commuters

The gridlock was attributed to a combination of factors, including the weekend holiday, an auspicious day for family functions and weddings, and temple festivals in several southern districts. Large numbers of residents from Chennai and its suburbs travelled to their hometowns, leading to a surge in traffic on the highway.

The operation of additional government buses and private omni buses from transport hubs such as Kilambakkam, Koyambedu and Madhavaram further added to the congestion. Commuters alleged that many buses stopped along the roadway near Singaperumal Koil to pick up and drop passengers, obstructing traffic flow and worsening the situation.