Commuters raise issues, suggest solutions to senior Railway officials

CHENNAI: As part of the nationwide Special Campaign 6, Southern Railway organised Rail Jan Samvaad, its passenger interaction programme, at Dr MGR Chennai Central Station. The initiative was held simultaneously at nearly 7,000 railway stations across India.
nearly 150 participants, including passenger association representatives, commuters, and other group members.
Similar outreach sessions were held across the Madurai, Palakkad, Salem, Tiruchchirappalli, and Thiruvananthapuram divisions.
During the interactive session, passengers voiced concerns and offered suggestions regarding train punctuality, safety, security, passenger amenities, and grievance redressal. Officials addressed queries on the spot and noted complex issues for time-bound resolution by the respective departments.
Speaking at the event, GM Rao emphasised that passenger feedback was key to enhancing service quality and passenger satisfaction. Every suggestion provides an opportunity to enhance service quality and passenger satisfaction.
The special campaigns run between October 2 and October 31 focus on cleanliness, space management, scrap disposal, and active public participation. Cleanliness drives and tree plantation activities were also carried out across stations as part of the initiative.