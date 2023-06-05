Community hall turns a den for booze, locals slam govt

VELLORE: A dilapidated Community Hall has become a public nuisance, more so for women of Bharathiar Nagar in Otteri, Vellore. Anti-social elements use the abandoned building for drinking and gambling, sources said.

A local Gomathi (name changed) said that hooch flows free in this locality. “Drunken men abusing women is a common sight in this locality. Many unmarried girls are scared to stay in this place,” she rued.

“We informed the Bagayam police about the happenings on more than one occasion. But they don’t initiate action once we mention the name of the affected area – Bharathiar nagar. We sought the help of the local councillor Saravanan. But he pleaded with us his helplessness stating that he could not act against those who voted him to power,” she said.

“The dilapidated building has become a den for drunkards. You can find them consuming liquor and other intoxicating stuff round the clock. They have removed the main door of the building on the ground floor for their convenience,” she claimed.

Local councillor S Saravanan representing ward 55 denied the allegation he hasn’t acted on complaints. “No woman raised a complaint to me on this issue. However, it is true that the dilapidated community hall is illegally used for drinking booze. I have repeatedly informed Bagayam police. The occasional raids don’t yield results as the suspects are given prior information of the arrival of cops, I believe,” he said.

The councillor opines that the only way now is to take down the dilapidated building. “I have made an appeal to the Corporation to tear down the building and construct a new community hall. But till it is done I hope the police nabs those who misuse the old community hall,” he said.