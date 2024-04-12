Communicated to the revenue department to find space for law college, says TN govt in Madras HC

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court that it was communicated to the revenue department in respect of finding space for the government law college within the city limit.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a batch of cases related to legal studies in the State.

The government advocate also submitted that it was assessed that nearly 7 acres of land would be needed to establish a government law college.

The petitioner submitted that the structures available in the High Court complex can also be used as the law college.

However, the bench refused the suggestion of the petitioner and directed the State to find a proper place for the government law college within the city and posted the matter to June 24, for further submission.

Petitioner K Elangoo moved a petition in the HC seeking to direct the State to provide adequate facilities to the students studying in the law colleges as per the rules of education, 2008, and guidelines issued by the Bar Council of India to have quality legal education.

Further, the petitioner also aggrieved the bifurcation of Dr Ambedkar government law college at Chennai and it was shifted to Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts.

The law college must be restored to its earlier place as a huge number of law students are affected by the bifurcation of the college without getting internships and special lectures from senior advocates.