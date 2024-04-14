Communicate in local language in classrooms: Ministry tells HEIs

CHENNAI: In order to bring the teaching community and the students closer, Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in Tamil Nadu were asked to instruct faculty members to communicate with the students in the local language at the classrooms.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that a circular was issued to all HEIs in the State from the Ministry of Education in this regard.

Stating that the decision to communicate in local language came against the backdrop of requests from several students recently, he said that most faculty members try to communicate in English since some students would be from other states. “However, more than 90% students from our State pursue higher education in the State-owned universities that includes engineering, arts, science and vocational programmes. Around 60% students are from rural areas and we can’t expect everyone will be fluent in English,” he added.

Pointing out that the State government had also instructed that even communication between the institutions and departments concerned should be in Tamil, the official said students’ learning had improved when they were spoken to in the language they speak.

“In addition, sharing of views, grievances and opinions will be easy between teachers and students when the communication is in the local language. Therefore, HEIs were asked to encourage faculty members to communicate with students in the local language,” the official stated.

However, official said that students, who pursue higher education from other states and abroad, could use English to communicate.

Welcoming the decision with regard to the slight alteration in the communication method in the HEIs, Thirunavukkarasu, deputy of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), said: “The move in connection with the communication between professors and students in local language will largely benefit the students. Those who found it difficult to communicate in English, could now clear all their doubts in the language they are fluent in.”

However, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System-TN, said, “If the professor’s mother tongue is from another state, how could he communicate in the local language? Though it’s welcomed that the communication should be in local language, it will not work out in the long run.”