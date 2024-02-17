Communalism, corruption charges against BJP govt: Udhay fires his first salvo

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and DMK Youth Wing Secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, a crucial campaigner for the party in 2021 Assembly election has begun the election campaign in Ramanathapuram on Saturday.



Apart from Ramanathapuram, DMK was organising public meetings in eleven other locations across the State on Saturday as part of the three-day Lok Sabha campaign drive titled "Stalin's voice to recover the rights" starting from February 16.

The slogan for the campaign is 'down with fascism; victory for INDIA'.

Speaking in Ramanathapuram, Udhayanidhi said, "BJP was trying to do divisive communal politics, which people of TN had rejected out rightly. Ramanathapuram stands for religious harmony as evident in the name of the DMK District Secretary Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam."

He also touched upon the DMK's demand for exempting the State from NEET and, confirming that DMK is committed to continue the fight for the same.

The Minister during the speech also praised J Jayalalithaa for not allowing the NEET in the State as long as she was alive.

"Only after her death AIADMK government stealthily allowed the exam under pressure from Centre," he charged.

Udhayanidhi further insisted "DMK government in the State gave Rs 6,000 each to the families affected by floods, whereas the union government declined to give even a single rupee."

He also noted that the union government pays only 28 paise for every rupee the State pays as tax.

Futhermore, Udhayanidhi, also charged that according to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, BJP government at the centre caused a loss of Rs 7.5 lakh crore to the exchequer.

"CAG said that the centre spent Rs 125 crore for a kilometre of road in Dwaraka ExpressWay' and 88,000 dead persons were given health insurance," he said.