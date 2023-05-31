Common syllabus, uniform exam time table will be followed in TN universities : Ponmudy

CHENNAI: As it was done for school curriculum, all the universities and its affiliated colleges will have a common syllabus and uniform exam timetable in future. In addition, the results will also be announced by the colleges on the same date.

"Vice chancellors were instructed to adopt only the state education policy once it was released," Higher education minister K Ponmudy told media. A decision was taken in this regard during a high level meeting and attended by state Vice Chancellors here on Wednesday.



"Similarly the institutions will not be allowed to make any changes in language subjects such as Tamil and English ", the minister said adding that the expert committee is in the process of preparing the state education policy. Tamil Nadu Council for Higher Education has come out with a uniform syllabus and the details of the curriculum was submitted to all the vice chancellors. "Therefore, in future, all the universities and its affiliated colleges will be adopting uniform syllabus", he added.



However, the minister said that the universities will be allowed to make certain changes in the syllabus up to 25% according to the requirements. The minister said the meeting also decided that all the universities should also conduct all the semester exams with the same time table. "Similarly, the results of the same should also be announced at the same time", he said adding "circular will be sent to all the colleges in this regard".

Ponmudy said it was also decided that PG admissions at all the universities should also be conducted at the same time. "This will largely benefit students coming from rural areas", he said.

To a question, he said that Tamil Nadu governor was conducting vice chancellor's meeting without consulting or informing the state government. "He is taking his own decision", he added.