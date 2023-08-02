Common syllabus implemented after consensus: Ponmudy to EPS

CHENNAI: Higher Education minister K Ponmudy on Wednesday said that the decision to implement a common syllabus was taken only after consulting the stake holders. Ponmudy's statement came against the backdrop of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's claim that the common syllabus was opposed by the educationists. Claiming that the common syllabus will benefit the students at all levels, he said the syndicates and academic council of all the universities have accepted it. Claiming that the state Higher Education Department has all the rights to bring common syllabus, he said those who oppose it will be called for discussion. The minister also said that the state owned education policy will be implemented soon. He said the admissions in the Arts and Science colleges have crossed one lakh this year.

