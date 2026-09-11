Common Opposition candidate right snub for Tughlaq regime: TTV Dhinakaran

TIRUCHY: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran asserted on Thursday (September 10) that a common candidate against the Tughlaq-like TVK regime in the upcoming Assembly bypolls would be a better option, and the proposal would be discussed with NDA partners soon.
AMMK has extended its support to AIADMK, but a common opposition candidate is the most potent weapon against an immature Vijay and his political calculations, he said, addressing reporters in Tiruchy.
It's time to show him the place after relying on cinematic dialogues to woo his fans, the AMMK chief said.
“People of the State are witnessing a dark period under the TVK government. The government lacks clarity and vision for development, nor the basic knowledge about governance, and the people ultimately suffer,” he charged.
Dhinakaran also accused the TVK government of failing to properly handle the Cauvery issue, leaving farmers struggling to ensure proper cultivation.
“They have already lost kuruvai, and this Tughlaq-darbar government is sitting just like a mere spectator and just blaming others instead of making any constructive decisions,” he charged.
Wondering why people had opted for the “immature” TVK despite Tamil Nadu witnessing progress in several ways during decades of Dravidian rule, Dhinakaran said the government had pushed the State into a “dark period”.
“People have started to realise that they have chosen wrong persons,” he claimed.
Meanwhile, Dhinakaran reiterated that a common candidate against the TVK in the upcoming Assembly bypolls was a good suggestion and said he would discuss the proposal with NDA alliance partners.