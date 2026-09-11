Common Opposition candidate right snub for Tughlaq regime: TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK has extended its support to AIADMK, but a common opposition candidate is the most potent weapon against an immature Vijay and his political calculations, he said, addressing reporters in Tiruchy.

It's time to show him the place after relying on cinematic dialogues to woo his fans, the AMMK chief said.

“People of the State are witnessing a dark period under the TVK government. The government lacks clarity and vision for development, nor the basic knowledge about governance, and the people ultimately suffer,” he charged.