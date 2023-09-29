Committee tables interim report of Lankan refugee welfare

CHENNAI: The state consultation committee on Lankan Tamils welfare on Friday submitted its interim report on the long-term legal resolution for Lankan Tamils to the state government.

The committee headed by the state Minorities and Overseas Tamils welfare minister Ginjee KS Masthan submitted its report to Chief Minister M K Stalin at the state secretariat.

The committee, which was constituted to examine the long-term requirements of Lankan Tamils, mainly the education and future of the youths, studied the historic and legal aspects involved in the issue at various levels and made its recommendations on the long-term solutions, self sufficiency and livelihood options for Lankan Tamils in its interim report presented to the CM.

According to an official release issued by the state government in this regard, there are 58,357 Lankan Tamils living in rehabilitation camps and another 33,479 living outside the camps after registering with the police in the state. The Tamil Nadu government has been making various efforts to support the Tamils who fled the civil war and took refuge in the Tamil motherland.

However, the state government headed by Stalin constituted a consultation committee headed by overseas Tamils welfare minister Masthaan to study the long-term requirements of the Lankan Tamils. The committee headed by the minister has North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy as its vice chairman and MLA Tamizharasi and officials of various departments as its members.