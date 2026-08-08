Committee formed to prepare SOP for autopsy, forensic practices

The move follows directions from the Health and Family Welfare Department in connection with a case pending before the Madras High Court, where a petition sought the formulation of a uniform SOP governing post-mortem examinations and forensic procedures.

In an official communication dated August 5, the DMER asked the committee to examine the existing procedures followed across the State, identify areas requiring standardisation, recommend best practices and suggest measures for evolving a comprehensive SOP. The committee comprises 11 experts drawn from the departments of forensic medicine, pathology, biochemistry, microbiology and radiology from government medical colleges and institutions across Tamil Nadu.