Committee formed to prepare SOP for autopsy, forensic practices

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has constituted an expert committee to prepare a draft Uniform Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for post-mortem examinations and forensic practices across Tamil Nadu.
The move follows directions from the Health and Family Welfare Department in connection with a case pending before the Madras High Court, where a petition sought the formulation of a uniform SOP governing post-mortem examinations and forensic procedures.
In an official communication dated August 5, the DMER asked the committee to examine the existing procedures followed across the State, identify areas requiring standardisation, recommend best practices and suggest measures for evolving a comprehensive SOP. The committee comprises 11 experts drawn from the departments of forensic medicine, pathology, biochemistry, microbiology and radiology from government medical colleges and institutions across Tamil Nadu.
Dr M Guhan, Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine, Government Medical College, Tirupur, has been named the State Nodal Officer for Forensic Medicine and will be part of the panel.
The Directorate has directed the committee members to submit the draft SOP and recommendations on or before August 10. The draft will then be deliberated upon and further refined after incorporating the views of representatives to be nominated by the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, Director General of Police and Director of the Forensic Sciences Department before being submitted to the State government.