Committed to protecting rubber workers’ interests, says TN Forest Minister

MADURAI: The state government is committed to making progress and protecting the interests of rubber tapping workers and contractors, Forest Minister M Mathiventhan said during an interaction with them at a programme held on the premises of District Forest office near Vadasery in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday.

Currently, rubber plantations are spread over 3,985.694 hectares under the limits of Arasu Rubber Corporation, which is functioning in four divisions, including Keeriparai, Manalodai, Chittar and Kodayar. During 2021-22 latex was derived from 3,98,702 rubber trees and of them, 54 per cent of the trees that were over 38 years old and matured. On a daily average, 32 gram of rubber latex could be derived from a mature tree and 68 grams of rubber latex from a young tree. Since old and matured rubber trees are more in numbers, rubber production has declined. Citing these, the Forest Minister said steps are being taken to fell mature rubber trees and replace them with good yielding new rubber clones. Based on soil quality, rubber tapping is done in two or three days from a tree.

Latex derived from trees are taken to collection points, dry rubber content in the latex would be measured and mixed with ammonia before dispatching it to the factory. With the aid of centrifuged latex, surgical gloves, condoms, balloons, rubber bands and tyres could be produced.

To offset the competitive market, synthetic rubber is being produced.

Further, the Forest Minister said action would be taken soon to cater to the legitimate demands of the contractors and to provide adequate compensation for victims in any case of wild animal attack.

Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sudhanshu Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Arasu Rubber Corporation Kiruba Sankar, Collector R Alagumeena and DFO E Prasanth were present.