Commissioner Rathore hands over stolen properties worth over Rs 19 cr to public

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday listed out the achievements of the Chennai police in 2023 and handed over stolen properties worth several crores to the respective owners.

In 2023, City Police recovered 3337 sovereigns of gold jewels, 50 kg of silver articles, Rs 3.6 crore cash, 798 cell phones, 411 two-wheelers and more than 40 vehicles- all worth around Rs 19.2 crore.

Apart from these, property worth Rs 265 crore were recovered in 811 cases related to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) last year. City Police said that numbers in grievous cases like murder for gain, robbery, grave burglary, chain snatching and cell phone snatching declined in 2023 in comparison to the previous two years.

On the drug enforcement front, the amount of seizure of ganja and synthetic drugs increased in 2023 than previous years. So far, 3,582.8 kg of drugs were destroyed in four batches on different dates and sustained efforts resulted in a multi-fold increase in the detention and convictions against Drug offenders in 2023, an official release stated.

Police also froze 896 bank accounts of drug offenders holding money worth over Rs 43 lakhs. There was also a marginal decrease in the number of fatal accidents in Chennai city police limits in 2023 compared to the previous year.

As part of DACO (Drive against crime offenders), 1,109 crime offenders including housebreaking (335), two-wheeler theft

(450) offenders were secured in 2023. Apart from this, 34 crime history sheets were newly opened.

Apart from this, City Police also launched three apps with the objective of reducing crimes, take action against suspects, and assisting public and senior citizens across Greater Chennai Police limits. Three apps- Integrated Vehicle Monitoring System (IVMS), Parundhu, Nivaranam and a programme for senior citizens, Bandham were launched.