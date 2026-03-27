Commercial LPG allocation raised to 70%, subject to conditions

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing LPG crisis, the Union Government has increased the allocation of commercial LPG to 70% of the pre-crisis level, up from the earlier reduced level of 20%.
The enhanced allocation will be available only to those commercial and industrial consumers who fulfil certain conditions laid down by the authorities. Officials said that consumers must register with the respective Oil Marketing Companies, including Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, to become eligible for the additional supply.
In addition, consumers are required to register with City Gas Distribution entities in their respective districts for Piped Natural Gas connections and indicate their willingness to switch to PNG.
Authorities have urged all commercial and industrial LPG consumers to comply with these requirements in order to avail the benefit of the increased allocation.
Consumers seeking PNG connections may contact the respective City Gas Distribution companies operating in their districts. Torrent Gas covers Chennai, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam districts and can be reached at 1800-2125-6789. AG&P and Think Gas serve Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ramanathapuram, Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupathur, and can be contacted at 1800-202-2999. Adani Total Gas caters to Tiruppur, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, with a helpline number of 079-47545252.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited operates in Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Thenkasi districts and can be reached at 1800-180-7788. Mega Engineering serves Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, Dindigul and Karur, with toll-free number 1800-123-1803. IRM Energy covers Thiruchirapalli and Namakkal and can be contacted at 1800-891-1310. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited serves Erode and The Nilgiris, and can be reached at 1800-22-4344.
Officials said the toll-free numbers would facilitate registration and provide further assistance to consumers.