Commercial LPG allocation raised to 70%, subject to conditions

The enhanced allocation will be available only to those commercial and industrial consumers who fulfil certain conditions laid down by the authorities. Officials said that consumers must register with the respective Oil Marketing Companies, including Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, to become eligible for the additional supply.

In addition, consumers are required to register with City Gas Distribution entities in their respective districts for Piped Natural Gas connections and indicate their willingness to switch to PNG.