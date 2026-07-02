Comments against women: Madras HC dismisses Ponmudy’s plea, directs trial court to finish in six months

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan held that a prima facie case is made out against Ponmudy for offences punishable under Sections 196 (1) (a), 299 and 302 of BNS, and added that the trial court had rightly taken cognizance of the complaint and issued summons, finding no illegality, infirmity, or procedural irregularity.



The judge dismissed the petition and directed the trial court to complete the trial within six months. Consequently, the connected petition was also closed.



At an event in Chennai in April 2025, Ponmudy allegedly made some controversial remarks about Hindu sects and women. The High Court directed the State to register an FIR. But when the FIR was not filed, it initiated suo motu proceedings, observing that his comments prima facie amounted to hate speech.