Commented on power share after speaking with leadership: Manickam Tagore

Addressing the media after participating in the TNCC protest rally in Chennai, Venugopal said individual leaders do not have the authority to publicly express opinions either in favour of or against alliance partners. "No one in the party has the right to speak about alliance matters. Individual views do not represent the party's official stand. Only the AICC leadership will take the final decision after due consultation," he said.

Commenting on the public row, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the Congress had every right to seek a share in power, even as he played down speculation of strains within the alliance. Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, he said while the VCK had, since its inception, articulated its aspiration for a share in governance, the party was aware that the conditions were not conducive at present.