'Commence transport wage revision talks to revise salaries of employees'

CHENNAI: Citing that the state government is yet to commence wage revision talks to revise salaries of transport employees, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the government to provide interim relief and start the talks immediately.

In a statement, the senior leader said that 14th wage agreement had lapsed in August and 15th revision talks should have been completed to implement the revision from September.

"Employees are disappointed as the department is not forthcoming to conduct the talks. Trade union of PMK sent a letter to the government reminding them of the talks a few weeks ago. Even after this, talks have not started. This shows the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards workers," he said.

He urged the government to increase the basic salary by 20 per cent and an annual increment of 5 per cent. "There are several demands from the employees. Talks are must to fund an amicable solution. The government should start the wage revision talks immediately and finalize the agreement before December. Till that time, the government should provide Rs. 3,000 per month as interim relief. Moreover, revised dearness allowance to retired transport employees has not been released for 96 months. The revised dearness allowance should be given to them," he urged.