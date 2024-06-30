Coming up: An exclusive number to seek consent for felling trees across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The state forest department is set to streamline the removal of trees across the state by launching a common helpline number which people can use to seek permission for feeling trees. Moreover, residents can also alert the department about unauthorized cutting down of trees by calling the number.

According to a forest department source, the decision to launch the number was made during the 8th meeting of the State Green Committee a few days ago. "The number will be launched on July 15 or 16. As the helpline is for the entire state, the State Green Committee will share the details with the district green committees concerned," the source said.

Presently, any individual or private firm or government department should get consent from the district green committees for removing, shifting or pruning any tree situated on public or private lands.

"Once the request to fell or shift trees is received through the helpline, the district green committees will inspect the site and take a call as per existing norms. However, the applicants should propose whether he/she would translocate the trees or plant new saplings under compensatory afforestation," an official explained.

When any government department proposes to cut down trees for projects, the green committees would deliberate the issue in detail. On the other hand, for individuals seeking permission to remove trees that are affecting the stability of buildings, approval would be issued instantly, on an emergency basis.

In another related development, the forest department has completed the preparation of the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Trees (Government Lands) Act, 2024. "The draft is expected to be released online within 10 days. Once that is done, the public can offer their suggestions and objections. After that, the draft report will be finalised and the Act will be notified as per the Assembly announcement," the official added.

Forest minister M Mathiventhan also announced that specific guidelines will be issued under the Act for cutting trees on government lands to safeguard the ecological balance.