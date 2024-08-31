Collegium recommends Justice Shamim Ahmed’s transfer to Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Shamim Ahmed from Allahabad High Court to Madras High Court. The Collegium on Friday passed a resolution proposing the transfer of Justice Shamim Ahmed, for better administration of justice.

The Collegium comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, and Justice Hrishikesh Roy stated that, in terms of the memorandum of procedure, we have consulted one of the Judges of the Supreme Court who, being conversant with the affairs of the Allahabad High Court, to offer views on the proposed transfer.

We have also consulted the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, said the resolution. It also rejected the representation of Justice Shamim Ahmed requesting reconsideration of the proposal for his transfer to the Madras High Court.