Colleges in TN to be re-opened on June 19

CHENNAI: The summer holidays for the students, who pursue higher education in Tamil Nadu, is expected to have extended summer vacation as the institutions will be opened on June 19.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the universities and colleges including private institutions were instructed to complete all the academic activities well before the elections so that the students could cast their votes in their respective native places.

"It was also instructed that there should not be any special classes in the colleges during the election time", he said adding "the students including first time voters will be given enough time to reach their destination to exercise their franchise".

The official pointed out the students from other states, who were studying here, should also be allowed to cast their votes as per the schedule.

However, the official said after the general elections, which would be held on April 19 in Tamil Nadu, the colleges could take their own decisions on conducting special summer camps for the students.

He said the Election Commission along with the State government have already created awareness among the students about the importance of casting the vote.