College student’s body retrieved from Cauvery after 2-day search by firemen

TIRUCHY: A college student drowned in the Cauvery and the body was recovered at Kumbakonam on Monday. According to police, Isha Bhansle (17), a first year polytechnic student from Ammachathiram near Kumbakonam went to take bath in the Cauvery on Sunday evening along with his friends Vel Kumarasamy (16), Murugan (16), Thiruselvam (15), Sanjay (15), Charan (16) and Arjun (15).

Isha Bhansle accidentally went into the deeper area in the river and got washed away.

As his friends raised an alarm onlookers tried to save him, but in vain. On information, a 11-member team of the Fire and Rescue department from Thiruvidaimaruthur rushed to the spot and searched for him but could not trace.

The operation was stopped as it turned dark. On Monday, they resumed the search operation and the body was found in the opposite bank. Thiruvidaimaruthur police registered a case and are investigating.