College student killed by drunk gang on Cauvery banks

TIRUCHY: A 17-year-old college student from Pudukkottai who came to witness the flow of Cauvery was murdered by a gang after an altercation and the police arrested five persons including two minor boys in Tiruchy on Saturday. Ranjith Kannan, a resident of Anbu Nagar near Viralimalai in Pudukkottai, pursuing BSc at Thanthai Periyar Arts and Science College in Kajamalai who had visited a relative in Srirangam was murdered at the banks of Cauvery. He reportedly went to have a look at the swelling Cauvery in Geethapuram, when landed in an altercation with a a gang led by Ranjith Kannan. The intoxicated gang allegedly beat him to death Ranjith Kannan sustained severe injuries and fell unconscious, police said. The public rescued him and rushed him to a private hospital from where he was rushed to Tiruchy GH. However, he succumbed to the injuries. Srirangam police registered a case and arrested Naveen Kumar (24), Vijay (23), Suresh (25) and two minors, all from Amma Mandapam Road. Further investigations are on.