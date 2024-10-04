College student injured in group clash at Chennai Central railway station

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in the arterial Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station on Friday, after students of two city colleges clashed leaving a 20-year-old badly injured.

According to police sources, the injured was identified as Sundar, an undergraduate student of political science at Presidency College, who was attacked by students of Pachaiyappa’s College.

“Sundar was punched in the face and was bleeding, when he fell unconscious. The RPF rushed him to the emergency centre in the station.

He was later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he’s currently undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.