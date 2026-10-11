College student hacked to death in Tirupur, class 12 boy held

Police have detained the school student in connection with the crime and are conducting inquiry.

The victim, Srihari (19), was studying in the first year at a private college in Avinashipalayam.

On Saturday afternoon, Srihari and his grandmother were at home when a 16-year-old boy came looking for Srihari.

Claiming he wanted to speak with him in private, the teenager called Srihari out of the house.