College professor blackmailed by loan app gang in Tirunelveli

The 34-year-old professor from Pettai in Tirunelveli had recently availed a loan of about Rs 30,000 through a mobile application and repaid it within a few days, police said.

Despite repayment, unidentified persons contacted him via WhatsApp, shared morphed obscene images using his photograph, and demanded more money. Fearing misuse, he paid around Rs 60,000 in total.

The gang allegedly continued to threaten him and sent the morphed images to his wife, police said. Following a complaint, Tirunelveli city cybercrime police registered a case under two sections. Investigation is under way.