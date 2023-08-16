Collectors review Guard of Honour

Vellore: Collectors P Kumaravel Pandian, S Valarmathi, B Murugesh and D Baskara Pandian reviewed a guard of honour, took the salute at a march past of police personnel and hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the nation’s 77th Independence Day at Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts respectively.

At Vellore, Collector Kumaravel Pandian hoisted the Tricolor on the ramparts of the Vellore fort. Later at the official function at the Nethaji stadium, he distributed certificates to government employees and largesse to 14 beneficiaries and 3 self-help groups amounting to Rs 92.43 lakh.

At Ranipet, Collector S Valarmathi garlanded the nation’s first statue of Mahatma Gandhi at a local school and distributed government largesse to 30 beneficiaries estimated at Rs 61.35 lakh. At Tiruvannamalai, Collector Murugesh distributed government largesse to 191 beneficiaries estimated at Rs 1.80 crore, certificates to government officials who performed well. He also participated in the community feast in the Arunachaleswarar temple.

At Tirupattur, Collector D Baskara Pandian handed awards and certificates to 31 police personnel, best performance certificates to 274 government officials and government benefits to 239 beneficiaries amounting to Rs 1.81 crore. At VIT University chancellor G Viswanathan hoisted the Tricolor.