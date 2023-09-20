Collectors keen on smooth running of KMUT scheme

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The state is currently working out plans to ensure that eligible women, who failed to apply for or not selected for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, joined the scheme shortly.

“The aim of the government is to ensure that all eligible women joined the scheme,” an official said and added that details about this would be announced shortly.

As of now, Tiruvannamalai district has received around 8,000 ATM cards delivered by various banks in which eligible participants were customers. Elaborating, the officials said, “it is a regular ATM card with the KMUT logo on top which can be used by the members.”

Following reports that women flocked to banks thinking that if the money was not withdrawn immediately, it would revert to the government, Collector B Murugesh took pains to assure women participants that their money would remain in their accounts till they wanted to withdraw it.

“KMUT funds were being sent by money orders to women beneficiaries, who had accounts only in post offices,” Murugesh explained, adding, “we have advised beneficiaries to complain via the toll-free number 1100 if, despite the advice of the government, banks used the KMUT grant to deduct service charges or adjust with loans already released to participants.”

Meanwhile, Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian announced starting of help desks to help KMUT beneficiaries in the Collectorate, taluk offices and two RDO offices. Ranipet district released a FAQ (frequently asked questions) about the scheme.