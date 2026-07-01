Collectors briefed on Census ahead of August rollout

The workshop was held on the sidelines of the two-day conference of district Collectors and senior police officers at the Secretariat, enabling Census officials to brief the district administrations ahead of the statewide enumeration exercise.

"Since all district Collectors were present in Chennai for the State government's conference, the Directorate of Census Operations utilised the opportunity to conduct a workshop on the arrangements required for the door-to-door household Census scheduled to commence in August," a senior official said.