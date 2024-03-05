Collector welcomes class-1 students at school

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district collector welcomed the class-1 students enrolled in a government school with flower garlands and crowns on Monday.

The new admissions for the 2024-2025 academic year in the government schools commenced on March 1. The district collector Kalaiselvi Mohan welcomed around 20 students who enrolled for Class 1 in the government primary school in Kancheepuram with garlands and crowns to create a positive vibe among the kids. The collector also distributed slates for the students.

The new admissions in government schools are surging every year and the teaching staff are also taking initiatives to improve the students’ enrolment. The teachers are also using innovative methods to make students adhere more to the school environment.